West Bengal Coronavirus Updates: 15 New COVID-19 Cases, 895 People Arrested In Kolkata

Rupak De Chowdhuri / Reuters Volunteers pack potatoes to be distributed among poor people at a residential area in Kolkata during the 21-day nationwide lockdown in light of the coronavirus outbreak.

The increasing number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal and a lockdown meant that Poila Baisakh, or the Bengali new year on Tuesday, is going to go without any major celebrations this year. The state reported 15 new coronavirus cases taking the number of active cases in the state to 110. So far seven people have died from the novel coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to wish the people of the state, saying “stay well, stay healthy”.

এসো হে বৈশাখ, এসো এসো...



শুভ নববর্ষে সকলকে জানাই আমার শ্রদ্ধা, প্রণাম, ভালোবাসা, শুভেচ্ছা ও আশীর্বাদ। আপনাদের সকলের আশীর্বাদ, শুভেচ্ছা প্রার্থনা করি। সকলে ভালো থাকুন, সুস্থ থাকুন | — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 14, 2020

4 people discharged In some good news, four people who had tested positive for COVID-19 were discharged on Monday after they recovered from the disease. They reportedly tested negative for the coronavirus twice before they were discharged. PTI reported that all four of them were admitted in Kolkata’s Beliaghata ID hospital and are residents of Nadia district’s Tehatta. According to an unnamed official, they had been admitted in the first week of April.