Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Annabella Sciorra at a "Sopranos" 20th anniversary in 2019. She testified this week at the trial of Harvey Weinstein.

“I was punching him, I was kicking him, I was trying to get him away from me,” actress Anabella Sciorra told a packed courtroom assembled for Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial Thursday.

But, she said, “He got on top of me and he raped me.”

On the hearing’s second day, the actor known for her work on “The Sopranos” and several films took the stand for nearly two hours to give a detailed account of the night she says Weinstein burst into her New York apartment in late 1993 or early 1994. Prosecutors will use her accusation of an incident too old to be prosecuted under state law to bolster sexual assault claims by two other women.

Weinstein faces the possibility of life imprisonment if convicted on either of the two most severe felony counts against him. He has maintained that all of his sexual encounters have been consensual.

Sciorra said she met the now-disgraced producer at a party in Los Angeles, and he would occasionally send her gifts. On one occasion, she received a box of chocolate penises. On another, a selection of movies, some popcorn and a bottle of Valium.

The night of the alleged attack, Sciorra said she had gone out to dinner with Weinstein and other people, and Weinstein offered to drive her home. She had already gone inside, brushed her teeth and changed into pajamas when he knocked. Sciorra opened it thinking it was a neighbor or her doorman.

What Weinstein wanted “was pretty obvious” after he “pushed the door open,” she said.

“He started to unbutton his shirt, and then I realized that, in his head, he wanted to have sex and I didn’t want to.”