On the banks of the Delaware River, a group of schoolchildren from North Philadelphia cluster around a fleet of colorful kayaks. None of them has ever been on water, despite the fact that this river, which runs through the heart of one of the busiest urban hubs on the East Coast, borders their neighborhood. Mabari Byrd, Sierra Club’s Delaware Watershed community coordinator, demonstrates how to hold a paddle and climb into a boat. Once he’s ushered each youngster into a kayak and launched it into the calm eddy, he shuttles around the water teaching paddle strokes and soaking in the kids’ reactions to their first-ever experiences with the river. With this simple outing, Byrd is inspiring the next generation of environmental stewards. The activity is part of the Sierra Club’s new Outdoors for All campaign that seeks to increase access to nature for children from communities of color, low-income families and communities impacted by trauma. “Here in Philly, the campaign is looking to galvanize environmentalism by bringing a sense of agency around access to nature and green space. It’s amazing to see a group of young people and their families or guardians get on the water for the first time,” said Byrd. “But it’s when I see some of these families here two weeks later, returning on their own, that’s the powerful part of this work.”

Courtesy Sierra Club Kids explore the banks of the Delaware River as part of The Sierra Club's Outdoors for All campaign.

Study after study finds that spending time in nature can improve physical and psychological well-being. Now, new research from the European Centre for Environmental and Human Health at the University of Exeter shows that people who spend time in nature — urbanites and outdoorsy types alike — are more likely to engage in environmentally friendly behaviors, which is good for the well-being of the planet. Using data from more than 24,000 English adults, the researchers found that exposure to nature, including strolling through a city park, makes people more likely to recycle; get around in greener ways, like walking and biking; buy local and seasonal produce; and engage in environmental volunteering. “The results imply that it’s an extremely good idea to establish greener cities not only for the health of urban populations, but also for environmental reasons,” said study co-author Ian Alcock. “Reconnecting people to nature gives them more opportunities that influence their behavior to be less wasteful, use less energy, and avoid the type of environmental damage that leads to climate change.” The findings come as conservationists here in the States are trying to redefine “nature” in the American psyche. It’s historically meant “wilderness” and the vast landscapes of Yellowstone or Yosemite, but urban gardens, backyard parks, and local green spaces offer the same benefits, and are more accessible to more people. This is what much of Byrd’s work addresses in Philadelphia, as part of a string of wide-ranging initiatives taking root across the U.S. to increase people’s exposure to nature in urban hubs.

Courtesy Sierra Club Many of the children on Mabari Byrd's trips have never been to the river before, though it runs right through their home city of Philadelphia.

Diane Mailey, director of the Institute at the Golden Gate, helped develop the Park Rx America program, which integrates maps of parks and small city green spaces with electronic health records to enable doctors to write their patients literal prescriptions for time in nature. The initiative is driven by the link between time spent outdoors and better health outcomes. A dose of green can go a long way in a bustling metropolis; introducing people to conservation is a welcome side effect. “Park Rx is all about getting first-time park users out in nature, and finding new value for parks based on the health benefit,” said Mailey. “From there, it’s easy to draw a straight line to the stewardship piece. When we value something, we’re more likely to invest responsibility in it.” Keith Tidball, a researcher at Cornell University studying the intersections of people and nature, pointed out that simple civic ecology and citizen science projects, like the backyard bird counts that the National Audubon Society runs, have been increasing people’s access to nature for decades with the end goal of environmental stewardship. “Getting people involved in taking action about something is a huge motivator in getting them to spend time outside, and in turn, increases pro-environmental behaviors,” he said.

When we talk about the environment, we also have to talk about the personal environment. There’s a hierarchy of needs before you can even think about saving the Arctic. Mabari Byrd, Sierra Club

In addition, these interactions with nature make us happier as part of a self-replicating feedback loop, as Tidball calls it. In fact, a new study out from the Sonora Institute for Technology found that in children, feeling connected to nature was correlated with engaging in more sustainability practices, such as recycling, object reuse and saving water, and also led to children reporting higher levels of happiness. While the University of Exeter study results were consistent across age, socioeconomic status and gender, nature access isn’t actually equitable throughout all those demographics. Telling people to “go outside more” doesn’t take into account that people face different barriers keeping them from nature and from prioritizing conservation. “When we talk about the environment, we also have to talk about the personal environment,” explained Byrd, describing his own upbringing in North Philadelphia in a community dealing with food security issues, the war on drugs, unemployment and mass incarceration. “There’s a hierarchy of needs before you can even think about saving the Arctic,” he said.

Fabian Krause / EyeEm via Getty Images Exposure to urban green spaces can have health benefits and encourage pro-environmental behaviors, but not everyone has access to them.