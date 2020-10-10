POLITICS
10/10/2020 9:19 AM IST

Watch Kamala Harris Rap 'You Have A Fly On Your Head' In Tweaked Remix

The internet is grooving to the vice presidential debate's memorable moment for Mike Pence.

Viewers this week celebrated the fly that landed on US Vice President Mike Pence’s head during the vice presidential debate. Now they can vibe to it. (Watch the video below.)

An edited remix posted Thursday by Eclectic Method features Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris appearing to rap “you have a fly on your head” repeatedly as it splices together debate moments.

It’s catchy, it’s topical and it’s a comedy winner for people on both sides of the aisle.

Well, those with a sense of humor anyway:

