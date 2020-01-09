Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU), on Thursday slammed JNU Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar for his comments against actress Deepika Padukone.

Speaking outside the Ministry of Human Resource Development, where the students were protesting, Kumar said, “A Bollywood actress came to JNU, she neither said anything nor raised any slogan. She did not name Modiji, mota bhai or even question how his son Jay Shah became the BCCI secretary. She only met the injured students. When people started saying that they won’t see her movie, I wondered why. When she never named anyone, any party or any ideology, why won’t people watch the film?”

“This means that they accept the government’s supporters were responsible for the violence in JNU.”

After Padukone visited JNU on Tuesday to show solidarity with the students, Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar questioned the support by “great personalities”.

“I would like to ask all those great personalities coming to support agitators, what about thousands of students and teachers who are deprived of their rights of doing research and teaching? Why can’t you stand with them?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

To this Kumar said, “Someone should remind him (V-C) that it is your job to talk to students and teachers. Deepika Padukone is not the Vice-Chancellor of JNU.”