BJP MLA's Birthday Video Shows How Poor Suffer Amid Political Blame Games

On Monday, a video from the Wardha district of Maharashtra, of people flouting all social distancing norms to gather outside a politician’s house, went viral on social media.

News reports said that the people had gathered to celebrate the birthday of BJP MLA Dadarao Keche, but this was no spontaneous show of joy—instead, the MLA was accused of promising free ration to them if they showed up.

Keche, who now has an FIR registered against him, has denied this, saying he only invited 21 labourers who had lost their jobs and that his rivals had spread a rumour about food grain distribution, leading to the crowds.

Even as India is going through a 21-day lockdown aimed at reducing the number of coronavirus cases, the scene outside Keche’s house was a familiar one—many Indian politicians spend lavish amounts on their birthday celebrations, offering gifts and donations and accepting garlands and bouquets from followers.