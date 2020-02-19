What Is Going On With Vodafone Idea And Its Share Price?

NurPhoto via Getty Images A man talks on a cell phone near a Vodafone showroom in New Delhi on 4 January 2020.

Vodafone Idea’s business in India is in dire straits after the Supreme Court ordered it to immediately pay billions in unpaid government dues and interest. The Supreme Court ruling last Friday asked telecom firms, including Vodafone Idea Ltd and Bharti Airtel, to deposit an estimated Rs 1.47 lakh crore in past dues for spectrum and licenses by March 17. Vodafone Idea, a joint venture between Britain’s Vodafone Group Plc and India’s Idea Cellular, owes roughly $3.9 billion in dues and the company has said that it would not be able to pay this amount right away if they wanted to survive. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. The company’s chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla had in December said it would need some relief on the statutory dues to stay in business. “If we are not getting anything, then I think it is the end of the story for Vodafone Idea,” Birla had said. “It does not make sense to put good money after bad... We will shut shop.” On Tuesday, he met Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash as he looked for options to keep the company afloat. After the meeting, Birla said he “cannot say anything at the moment.“ Since the ruling, the company’s credit rating has been downgraded by two rating agencies. On Tuesday, India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Rs 3,500 crore “on account of severe stress on the company’s near-term liquidity after the Supreme Court’s ruling”. A day earlier, Care Ratings had downgraded the company’s rating on its long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures on account of “significant erosion” in the overall risk profile of the company.

Vodafone’s share price The Bombay Stock Exchange on Wednesday sought clarification from Vodafone Idea on the significant movement in price, “in order to ensure that investors have latest relevant information about the company and to inform the market so that the interest of the investors is safeguarded.” Vodafone Idea’s shares closed at Rs 4.19 on Wednesday at the BSE, a jump of 38% against the previous day. On the BSE, nearly 10.38 crore shares changed hands today compared to an average of 6.33 crore shares traded daily in the past two weeks, NDTV reported. Vodafone’s stock has been on a losing spree for the past seven trading sessions on the BSE. It had plunged 43.9% since February 7. Since then, the company has lost more than Rs 5,800 crore in market capitalisation. On Tuesday, at the BSE, the stock plunged 17.25% to trade at a low of Rs 2.83. It settled with a loss of 11.40% at Rs 3.03. The scrip plummeted 17.64% to Rs 2.80 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It closed 10.29% lower at Rs 3.05. What happens if Vodafone shuts down in India? According to the Hindu BusinessLine, the biggest impact of a shutdown will be an increase in tariff levels by upto 25-30%. Vodafone and Airtel had raised prices last quarter in the wake of massive losses. Economist Vivek Kaul told the BBC increase in prices would be “a good thing, because that is the only way to have some competition in this market.” Meanwhile, Reuters reports India will face a multi-billion-dollar hit to its economy and a tarnished reputation as a place for multinationals to invest if it cannot keep Vodafone Idea in business. With 13,000 direct employees and loans from banks of about $3.8 billion, Vodafone Idea’s potential exit would send shockwaves through India’s economy, which is already growing at its slowest pace in 11 years. “A default of such a large scale could increase India’s fiscal deficit by about 40 basis points,” Aliasgar Shakir, a research analyst at Motilal Oswal, told Reuters. A 40 basis point increase in fiscal deficit roughly translates to a revenue loss of about Rs 1 trillion rupees ($14.01 billion) for the Narendra Modi’s government, when it is facing the country’s first fall in direct taxes in decades. A shutdown could benefit Airtel and Jio as they could potentially absorb subscribers left behind by Vodafone and increase market share. But it would essentially leave a duopoly between Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. That could dampen interest in an auction of 5G airwaves expected before the end of March, Reuters says. A former executive at Vodafone Idea, who asked not to be identified, told Reuters the risk of deterring investment was high. “They have been beaten down by the environment here,” the executive said. ”(We’re sending investors) a very negative signal - it says the trust factor between the government and the industry doesn’t exist.” The telcos still have some options, including filing a curative petition to the Supreme Court, although analysts see little chance of success, Reuters’ report said. “The acceptance of a curative petition itself is an onerous task – and with the Supreme Court’s tough stance now, the merits of opting for this route may have diminished,” Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.