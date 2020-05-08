Vizag Gas Leak: LG Polymers Directed To Pay Rs 50 Crore, Police Files Culpable Homicide Case

STR via Getty Images A man carries a fainted young girl to evacuate her following a gas leak incident at an LG Polymers plant in Visakhapatnam on May 7, 2020.

The National Green Tribunal on Friday asked LG Polymers India Pvt to pay Rs 50 crore as interim amount and issued notices to the company, the Centre, the Central Pollution Control Board and others in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident of Thursday in which 11 people were killed.

A day earlier, the Andhra Pradesh police had booked the management of the chemical plant on charges including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death by negligence police said.

The Gopalapatnam police registered the case against the management of the LG Polymers Ltd under Indian Penal Code sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt).

NGT directed LG Polymers to submit Rs 50 crore as an interim amount for damage to life, public health and environment.