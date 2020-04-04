Comedian Vir Das, who has the rare honour of having as many as three Netflix specials, is, much like the entire country, locked down in his Bandra apartment. In an Insta live with HuffPost India, the actor shared how he’s coping with the situation. You can see the entire interview on our IG page right here. Meanwhile, here’s what Das has been bingeing on.

It’s a very cool show that’s about a Jewish lady who escapes her very orthodox community to hang with a bunch of German singers.

It’s one of my favourite seasons of the show.

This is the documentary on Netflix about a zoo owner and an animal rights activist, definitely worth a binge.

It’s an old, 1974 film, starring Mel Brooks, who I absolutely love. My wife, Shivani, and I have been doing movie nights and this is one of the films we rewatched and I enjoyed it as much as I did the first time.

If nothing works, read the book, Calm The Fuck Down.