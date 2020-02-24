Constable Dead During Violence In Northeast Delhi, Section 144 Imposed

SAJJAD HUSSAIN via Getty Images Demonstrators gather along a road scattered with stones following clashes between supporters and opponents of the citizenship law, at Bhajanpura area of New Delhi on February 24, 2020.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in ten localities of northeast Delhi after violence broke out in Maujpur area for the second consecutive day on Monday as pro CAA agitators and anti-CAA protesters pelted stones at each other, PTI reported. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Delhi Police told PTI that a head constable died during the clashes while the Shahdara DCP was injured. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urged the Lieutenant Governor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the area. “Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations,” he tweeted.

Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal said he had instructed the Delhi Police and the Delhi Police Commissioner to ensure law and order is maintained. “The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony,” he tweeted. Clashes had been reported near Jaffrabad on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups, PTI reported. However, hundred of women, who have been holding a peaceful sit-in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Jaffrabad since Saturday, continued to demonstrate peacefully today, NDTV reported.

More than a thousand women protestors are sitting peacefully outside #Jaffrabad Metro Station, with two rounds of human chain around, of young women and men. The women are standing their ground quite firmly. pic.twitter.com/M9GKd6dC7W — Pinjra Tod (@PinjraTod) February 24, 2020

The news channel said that clashes had erupted in Maujpur after stonepelting by pro CAA agitators. The news channel said police brought the situation under control within an hour. However, clashes erupted again between Maujpur and Jaffrabad metro stations during which vehicles were set on fire, NDTV reported. Scroll reporter Vijayta Lalwani said she saw pro CAA protestors set a shop on fire at Maujpur Chowk.

Things are extremely tense in Maujpur-Jaffrabad.



Here is a video I clicked at 3.14 pm at Maujpur Chowk where I saw pro CAA protestors set a shop on fire. pic.twitter.com/fXbcrTkcwO — Vijayta Lalwani (@VijaytaL) February 24, 2020

In a videos shot by NDTV and Indian Express, a man was seen running towards an unarmed Delhi Police officer waving what appeared to be a gun. He approached the policeman before turning and firing into the air. According to Reuters, police used tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd of thousands of protestors. People supporting the citizenship law were seen chanting “Jai Shree Ram,” amid heavy stone pelting from both sides, according to a Reuters witness. “We are in support of the CAA. If they want to protest, they should go somewhere else,” a protestor Amit said, giving only one name. Times of India reporter Jasjeev Ghandhiok’s video showed members of the police force throwing stones seen strewn on the Wazirabad main road.

This is Khajuri Khas, Wazirabad main road. A shop is burning. Heavy stone pelting. Notice what the cops are doing though? @TOIDelhipic.twitter.com/NNy4m2oUgs — Jasjeev Gandhiok (@JasjeevSinghTOI) February 24, 2020

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. “Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” DMRC tweeted. The entry and exit of Jaffrabad metro station were closed for over 24 hours. The Caravan’s Executive Editor Vinod Jose tweeted out a photo, saying certain rioting pro-CAA mobs were marking Hindu households with saffron flags

Disturbing pictures come out from certain localities in Delhi where rioting pro-CAA mobs are marking Hindu households with saffron flags. The so called “unrest” seems to have the good old characteristics of targeted violence. When Trump gets media attn, time to target Muslims? pic.twitter.com/9ZE0kNeVL5 — Vinod K. Jose (@vinodjose) February 24, 2020

On Sunday, police had fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur, soon after a gathering called by BJP leader and Delhi MP Kapil Mishra who gave the police a three-day ultimatum to remove anti-CAA protestors in Jaffrabad and Chandbagh. As violence erupted in the area on Monday, Mishra called for the Delhi Police to forcibly remove anti-CAA protesters from Jaffrabad and Chandbagh while asking people to keep calm.

