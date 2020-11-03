'Repulsive Terrorist attack': 3 Killed, Several Injured After Gunmen Open Fire In Vienna

ASSOCIATED PRESS Police officers stay in position during an operation, in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 3, 2020.

VIENNA — Three people have died after multiple gunmen opened fire across central Vienna on Monday, and at least one attacker remained on the run after what Chancellor Sebastian Kurz described as a “repulsive terrorist attack”.

Interior Minister Karl Nehammer warned people to stay away from the centre of the city, as officials said border checks were being reinforced and that children would not be required to attend school on Tuesday.

Nehammer said at the start of the news conference that “several” people had been killed. An official later clarified that two people were dead, a civilian and a suspected attacker.

Vienna Mayor Michael Ludwig later told broadcaster ORF that a second civilian had died.

“We have brought several special forces units together that are now searching for the presumed terrorists. I am therefore not limiting it to an area of Vienna, because these are mobile perpetrators,” Nehammer earlier told broadcaster ORF.

Kurz said the army would protect sites in the capital so the police could focus on anti-terror operations. Speaking to ORF, he said the attackers “were very well equipped with automatic weapons” and had “prepared professionally”.

Police said on Twitter that at least one person had been killed and that the injured included a police officer. Vienna mayor Michael Ludwig told ORF that 15 people were being treated in Vienna hospitals, and that seven were in a serious condition.

Police also said they had shot dead one of the attackers.