Babri Masjid Demolition: 3 Videos To Understand Its Impact And Aftermath

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Karsevaks atop the Babri masjid shortly before it was demolished on December 6, 1992 at Ayodhya (Photo by Sanjay Sharma/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

A special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case of criminal conspiracy to bring down the mosque.

Those accused in the case had included senior BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti apart from three sitting BJP MLAs, and other party members.

The court in its judgment observed that there was not enough evidence against the accused. The judge also said that the Babri Mosque demolition incident was not pre-planned and called it “a spontaneous outpouring of emotions”. “It was all just due to the heat of the moment,” the court observed.

Here’s a look at various accounts of what happened in the days leading up to and after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.

1. This video comprises archival footage, eyewitness and reporter accounts of the events of December 6, 1992, as well as the aftermath of the demolition and reactions of BJP leaders, including interviews with several workers and leaders of the party.

The video includes Chandan Mitra’s account of what LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi were doing at the time of the demolition (17.15). Mitra was a journalist with the Hindustan Times at the time. In 2014, he contested the Lok Sabha election on a BJP ticket. In 2018, he joined the TMC.

The coverage also includes interview with kar sevaks involved (19.15) and a VHP leader who said they had been rehearsing the mosque’s demolition for five days (21.55).

At the 1.48.05 mark is Karan Thapar’s interview with AB Vajpayee on the demolition and the divided views within the BJP.