Ventilators In Short Supply In Africa As Experts Estimate Millions Of Possible COVID Deaths

Africa — where lifesaving equipment like ventilators, oxygen and masks, and even basic necessities like water and soap, are in short supply — could become the next epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned.

Michel Yao, the WHO’s emergency operations manager in Africa, said last Thursday that Africa could see more than 10 million severe cases of the virus in the next six months, based on provisional models.

A report by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa said that in a worst-case scenario, where no interventions against the virus are taken, 3.3 million people in Africa could die from COVID-19 and 1.2 billion could be infected by the end of year.

Even under the best-case scenario, the report said, 300,000 people in Africa could perish from the virus.

To date, the continent has reported more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus and 1,000 deaths.

Africa, the U.N. report said, is “particularly susceptible” to COVID-19 because of widespread poverty, overcrowded living conditions and the highest prevalence among all the continents “of certain underlying conditions, like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS.”

A lack of medical equipment and poor access to basic necessities like water and soap could further exacerbate COVID-19’s effects on African nations.