Why Ventilators Are So Important In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Updated: See the latest stories on the coronavirus outbreak. The UK is scrambling for ventilators, to the point where veterinary surgeries are offering to donate theirs to hospitals. Currently, the NHS has access to around 8,000 ventilators, and the government has promised a further 8,000 will be coming in the near future. It’s thought 30,000 will be needed in total. In London, which has had the most cases of the virus in the UK, the ventilator shortage is a “real issue” for hospitals, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, told the BBC’s Today programme on Thursday. To deal with the shortage, one university has pledged to 3D-print ventilator parts and Dyson has developed a design that could produce 10,000 in the coming weeks. So why are they so important in the coronavirus crisis?

newannyart via Getty Images

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says around one in every five people who catch Covid-19 will need hospital care. Ventilators are needed for a small proportion of patients who become critically unwell, to the point where they struggle to breathe on their own. Doctors look for signs of respiratory failure – a standard breathing rate is 15 breaths per minute, but if the rate gets a lot higher, a ventilator may be needed. A patient will be given a general anaesthetic and be hooked up to the ventilator, which then either assists, or takes over, the breathing. “In its simplest form, the ventilator fills the patient’s lungs with air containing high amounts of oxygen,” a spokesperson for the Faculty of Intensive Care Medicine explains. “This helps oxygen go to the organs throughout the body, including the brain.” In time, the hope is that there comes a point where the patients are able to breathe for themselves. “The ventilators have numerous modes that offer varying levels of support allowing them to be both comfortable and conscious before we remove their breathing tube,” says the spokesperson.

Ventilators help oxygen go to the organs throughout the body, including the brain.