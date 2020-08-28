Varavara Rao Sent Back To Jail, Sudha Bharadwaj's Daughter Says She Developed Heart Disease In Prison

Poet and activist Varavara Rao, who had tested positive for Covid-19 in July and has other serious health complications, was sent back to jail on Thursday after being released from hospital.

Rao was arrested in August 2018 from his Hyderabad home in connection with the Elgaar Parishad case related to the Bhima Koregaon violence earlier that year. He has been lodged in the Tajola jail in Navi Mumbai since then.

The Indian Express on Friday quoted unnamed officials as saying that while Rao was not fully conscious or coherent while being admitted in July, he was weak but able to “coherently hold conversations” now.

Several activists had campaigned for Rao’s release in July because of his poor health condition. He was admitted to Mumbai’s JJ hospital after he fell ill in May and then discharged before being readmitted in July. He was then moved to St George’s hospital and then Nanavati Hospital.

Rao’s family had alleged at the time that he was discharged quickly in June to obstruct his bail plea.

In July, the National Human Rights Commission had called Rao’s “deteriorating health condition” a “serious issue of violation of human rights” and had directed the government to move him to a super speciality hospital.

While he has now tested negative for Covid-19, the fact that he was sent back to prison when his family has alleged lack of medical attention raises serious questions, especially given his age and current health crisis.