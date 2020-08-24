The death of Uttar Pradesh minister and former cricketer Chetan Chauhan from Covid-19 has raised grave questions about the government’s measures to curb the spread of the disease in the state.

The total number of cases in the state has crossed 1.8 lakh, with the death toll over 2,900. In a speech in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Friday, Samajwadi Party MLC Sunil Singh Sajan blamed government apathy for BJP leader Chauhan’s death.

Chauhan is the second UP minister to die of coronavirus.

Sajan, who said he was also in hospital due to Covid-19 at the same time as Chauhan, alleged that doctors did not speak to the minister with respect. Then Sajan described his own ordeal, saying he had to get tested many times due to the doctors’ mistakes.

“He (Chauhan) was there beside me (next hospital bed) for two days. He was suffocated. I should not say this, but he did not die of Covid-19, but because of government apathy.”

Sajan said in his speech that he got tested five times, and each time the report came out positive. The doctors kept taking new tests because the label on his swab sample got mixed up, then his form was sent but not the sample, Sajan alleged.

He said he got fed up and left the hospital after 19 days to be isolated at home. Both Chauhan and Sajan were admitted at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sajan wondered if this was the way ministers were treated, then what would happen to the general public.