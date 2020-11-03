US Election 2020: All The Latest Updates

It’s election day in the US as millions vote to decide between incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, one who will have to steer the country through a surging pandemic, economic crisis and fights for racial and social justice.

Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and millions more will cast ballots today while braving the threat of COVID-19 and the potential for violence and intimidation after one of the most polarising presidential races in U.S. history.

AP reports that Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.

Both their campaigns are also prepared for post-election disputes and a possible court battle that could prolong the final result.

At stake during this election is also control of the US Senate. Democrats needed to net three seats if Biden captures the White House to gain control of all of Washington for the first time in a decade. The House of Representative is expected to remain under Democratic control.

On Monday, Biden told voters in Pennsylvania that the very fabric of the nation was at stake and offered his own election as the firmest rebuke possible to a president who he said had spent “four years dividing us at every turn.”

“Tomorrow’s the beginning of a new day. Tomorrow we can put an end to a president that’s left hardworking Americans out in the cold!” Biden said in Pittsburgh. “If you elect me as president, I’m gonna act to heal this country.”

Trump, on the other hand, headed into Election Day pushing the agenda of having the results announced by the end of the night. (Here’s why it’s normal for votes to continue being counted even after Election Day.)

