COVID-19 infections in the U.S. hit more than 82,000 daily cases on Friday, the highest daily tally in the nation since the pandemic began.

The grim news followed President Donald Trump’s declaration Thursday at the debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden that America is “learning to live” with COVID-19 and that it’s “going away.”

The troubling surge threatens to bring the worst suffering from the disease to date. COVID-19 has claimed nearly 224,000 lives in the U.S. so far. Almost 8.5 million Americans so far have been infected.

The previous record of daily cases was on July 17, when 76,553 cases were reported. Those cases occurred in a relatively few hot spots. Just four states then (New York, California, Texas and Arizona) accounted for more than 40,000 of the total.

Now the spread of the coronavirus is bad across the country, as positivity rates and hospitalizations surge and deaths climb. Some hospitals in the West and Midwest are already overwhelmed while they grapple with new cases.