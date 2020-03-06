US Coronavirus Health Official Warns People Not To Touch Their Mouths, Then Licks Her Hand

In a clear case of “do as I say, not as I do,” US health official Dr. Sara Cody warned the public not to touch their faces and mouths to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, BuzzFeed reported Wednesday. Naturally, she licked her hand.

“Today, start working on not touching your face because one main way viruses spread is when you touch your own mouth, nose or eyes,” Cody, director of Santa Clara County Public Health Department in California, says in a widely circulated video of her Friday news conference.

But then, sure enough, the clip shows Cody putting a finger to her tongue so she could turn a page in her notes.