When you return to the office, you should commute alone, undergo a daily temperature screening and communicate to your colleagues and visitors through a transparent shield when it’s not possible to stay six feet apart, according to new recommendations released this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US.

The United States’s top public health agency offered detailed technical, engineering and administrative advice for how workers should limit their exposure to the infectious coronavirus disease in enclosed spaces. The goal is to “isolate workers from the hazard,” as the CDC put it.

Say goodbye to water coolers and shared public transportation. Say hello to temperature checks and cloth masks.

The recommendations include:

Employees should have daily, in-person screenings for their temperature or coronavirus symptoms before they enter the workplace.

To maintain social distance, employers need to modify furniture and install transparent shields or other physical barriers when social distancing isn’t possible.

Employers should bid farewell to water coolers, coffee pots, office snack dispensers and other high-touch communal kitchen offerings and replace many snacks with “pre-packaged, single-serving items.”

Employers should forgo hugs, handshaking and fist bumps.

Offices need to improve ventilation by increasing the percentage of outdoor air and opening windows if it is possible and safe to do so.

Employees need to wear cloth masks while doing business.

Offices need to limit the occupancy of elevators so that people can maintain social distances of at least six feet.

Some of the public health advice is familiar at this point: The CDC recommends office workers wash hands often with soap and water, particularly after a commuting trip.

To better maintain social distancing, the CDC recommends staggering shifts, start times and break times, which is similar to what advocates of flexible, shorter workweeks already have urged employers to arrange.

One of the more radical guidelines pertains to how employees get to the office. The CDC recommends commuting to work alone through single-occupancy rides, and says employers should reimburse employees for transportation costs to incentivize this. If commuting alone is not possible, the agency suggests employers shift work hours so some commutes take place during less busy times.

Erin Sorrell, an assistant research professor in Georgetown University’s department of microbiology and immunology, said the commuting advice can be a challenging recommendation for those who rely on public transportation to get around not just for work, but for errands and groceries. Her advice for using public transportation to get to work is “[maintain] your distance, keep the recommended six feet apart from others, wear your face mask and do not touch your face.”

She added, “If you can walk or ride a bike instead of taking public transit, that would be a good alternative.“

Peter S. Kimmel, publisher of the facilities management resource FMLink, has released his own guide to reopening and occupying buildings safely. Kimmel applauded the aims of the CDC’s new guidelines, but told HuffPost that translating the agency’s recommendations to reality doesn’t reflect real-world situations.

Kimmel offered an example of a company with a 100,000-square-foot space on a floor of a building. “Let’s say you had about 200 workers in there. Now you may be housing 100 workers instead of 200 workers. Where do the other 100 go? Do we leave them at home?” he said. “That company is going to be paying rent as if they were housing 200 workers.”