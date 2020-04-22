Palghar Lynching Has Finally Given BJP A Chance To Corner Maharashtra Govt

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and home minister Anil Deshmukh in a file photo

NAGPUR, Maharashtra: As the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government races to control the coronavirus pandemic, it is also dealing with sharp political attacks from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has sensed an opportunity to undermine the ruling coalition. Maharashtra has India’s largest tally of COVID-19 cases, with over 5,200 people infected and 251 deaths. Its capital city Mumbai, the financial center of the country, is a hotspot for the virus, reporting more than 3,000 cases and 100 deaths. While the Thackeray administration’s handling of the pandemic so far has drawn mostly praise, it has been on the backfoot politically for the past few weeks. Even before the embarrassment caused due to the special treatment provided to the controversial Wadhwan family had died down, it had to race to control a potential communal flare-up after three men—two Hindu sadhus and their driver—were lynched by a mob in Palghar district that allegedly suspected them to be child-kidnappers and organ harvesters. At the same time, the Shiv Sena is also closely watching the BJP’s meetings with state governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, who is yet to nominate Thackeray to the upper house of the Maharashtra legislature almost two weeks after the state cabinet recommended it.

The Palghar lynching has been falsely communalised by social media users including Suresh Chavhanke and Ashoke Pandit. The police have confirmed to Alt News that the victims and accused hail from the same community. #AltNewsFactCheck | @thisisjigneshhttps://t.co/ndsTp72dVw — Alt News (@AltNews) April 20, 2020

The Palghar fallout The gruesome incident immediately got many right-wing Internet users busy in falsely manufacturing a communal angle to the crime—despite both the attackers and victims being Hindus. This included members of the BJP’s media cell, Alt News reported. For possibly the first time in its political history, the Shiv Sena swung into action to disprove any communal angle to the case, to ensure that the incident wasn’t used to worsen attacks against Muslims. On Wednesday, home minister Anil Deshmukh released the list of 101 people arrested for the murder, pointing out firmly that none of them were Muslims. “It could not have happened at a worse time than this. But we have always been aggressive on every issue. We will aggressively counter this also but it’s sad to see the BJP taking advantage of the situation at a time of crisis,” a Shiv Sena leader from Mumbai told HuffPost India on condition of anonymity. The fact that Shiv Sena did not take the criticism on the Palghar incident lightly was made obvious when Thackery dedicated his entire public briefing on Monday to the incident. He promised that no perpetrator would be spared and warned offenders against spreading lies on social media. Senior journalist Dhaval Kulkarni, who has written a book on the Thackerays, said that the Palghar incident epitomizes the peculiar predicament the Shiv Sena, a former BJP ally, finds itself in. “Shiv Sena, a proponent of Hindutva, is in power now and the other Hindutva party, BJP, is in opposition now. So there is a race to prove loyalty to Hindutva. BJP is definitely going to try and corner Shiv Sena, now and in future also, using incidents like Palghar. But it also shows how Shiv Sena is walking a tightrope. You cannot compromise on your core issue but at the same time you can not also run away from your responsibility of being the ruler. This is a predicament faced by Shiv Sena and BJP is trying to utilize it. But it’s clear that there was no communal angle to the Palghar incident,” he said.