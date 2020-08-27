IPS Association Condemns Sudarshan News Video Targeting Muslims In UPSC

The Indian Police Service (Central) Association on Thursday condemned a promotional video posted by Sudarshan News Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke which targeted members of the Muslim community joining India’s civil services.
Sudarshan News and Chavhanke have a long history of broadcasting Islamophobic and communal misinformation (see here).
The IPS Association on Thursday called the video a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.
The Indian Police Foundation, a think tank, called it “pure venom” and asked the News Broadcasting Standards Authority, the police and government authorities to take action against it.
Several people on Twitter, including IAS and IPS offices, have been asking for the video to be taken down saying it amounted to hate speech.