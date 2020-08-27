IPS Association Condemns Sudarshan News Video Targeting Muslims In UPSC

The Indian Police Service (Central) Association on Thursday condemned a promotional video posted by Sudarshan News Editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke which targeted members of the Muslim community joining India’s civil services.

Sudarshan News and Chavhanke have a long history of broadcasting Islamophobic and communal misinformation (see here).

The IPS Association on Thursday called the video a “communal and irresponsible piece of journalism”.