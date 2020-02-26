Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi Puts Blame On Modi Govt, Says Amit Shah Must Resign

PRAKASH SINGH via Getty Images Security personnel stand guard on a street following after riots in Delhi.

Seventeen people have been killed in the riots that swept northeast Delhi, with over 200 injured rushed to Guru Tej Bahadur Hospital. Half of the civilians had suffered gunshot wounds, hospital authorities told PTI. The violence, which first began on Sunday evening, had turned deadly on Monday. On Tuesday, it continued unabated in large parts of the capital, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Yamuna Vihar, Gokulpuri, Bhajanpur, Babarpur, Kardampuri and Vijay Park, according to Scroll, with no police presence reported in several areas as armed mobs ran amok. Here are today’s updates: 1:25 pm: Home Minister Must Resign, Says Sonia Gandhi The Congress on Wednesday held a press conference condemning the violence in Delhi for the past four days. Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, “Delhi Police has remained paralysed in the last 72 hrs-around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable, and hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi.” Gandhi also said, “The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign.”

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi:Delhi Police has remained paralysed in the last 72 hrs-around 18 lives have been lost so far, including a head constable,&hundreds are in hospital, many with gunshot injuries. Violence continues unabated on the streets of North East Delhi pic.twitter.com/c0cMWpLY7L — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

12:58 pm: What Does Modi Govt Want To Do, Asks AAP AAP’s Sanjay Singh put the blame on the BJP and the Home Minister for the riots that have rocked Delhi. Singh said, “What does this government want to do? What is their plan?” Singh asked how BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra were allowed to roam free after raising “goli maro” slogans. AAP has faced public criticism since its leaders have not visited the areas where violence took place. 12:53 pm: Supreme Court Says Loss Of Lives In Delhi ‘Disturbing’ Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of India made observations on the riots saying it was “disturbed” by the lives lost. “Regarding police inaction, I want to say certain things. If I don’t, I won’t be discharging my duty. I have my loyalty towards this institution, towards this

country...“Justice KM Joseph said according to Live Law.

Hearing in #DelhiViolence case: Justice KM Joseph in Supreme Court today expressed his displeasure over the way the police have acted. He said you (police) have to act immediately to handle the situation. pic.twitter.com/tbWezGKn0h — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

12:30 pm: Here Are Delhi Police Numbers For Information On Delhi Riots Victims

Delhi Police: Any person who wants the details of any victim, he or she may contact the following officers. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/casFST2mnx — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

11:17 am: Kejriwal Says ‘Situation Alarming’ Wants Army To Be Brought In Even as the death toll in the Delhi riots rose to 20, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that the police is unable to control the situation and the army needs to be brought in. Kejriwal also called for curfew in the affected areas.

Delhi CM: Situation is alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, is unable to control the situation & instill confidence. Army should be called in & curfew should be imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. I am writing to the Home Minister to this effect. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/x9eifxSX3T — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

10:40 am: Death Toll In Delhi Riots Rises To 18 The death toll from the Delhi riots rises to 18, according to a doctor from the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in north east Delhi.

#UPDATE Sunil Kumar Gautam MD, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital: Death toll has increased to 18. #DelhiViolencehttps://t.co/V4m3kJQzCV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

10:06 am: Violence, Arson Right Under Nose Of Delhi Police: Report More articles from Tuesday’s violence in north east Delhi show that the police looked away while groups of men wreaked havoc in several neighbourhoods in the area that as left 17 people dead. This report by Dipankar Ghose and Sourav Roy Barman says: “All right under the nose of the police who either stood as silent spectators, looked the other way or were plain missing when they were most needed.” 9:47 am: NSA Ajit Doval To Attend Cabinet Committee on Security ANI reports that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will attend a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security that will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday.

Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, today. pic.twitter.com/saU2XnkmqU — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

9:30 am: These People Are Giving Hindus A Bad Name, Trader Tells Reporter Amid Riots A Twitter thread by Indian Express journalist Sourav Roy Barman gives us a blow by blow account of what went down in north east Delhi on Tuesday, even as the death toll is now at 17. A trader, whose shops have been vandalised, tells Barman, “It is the negligence of the police that they did not reach on time.” The trader points out that a juice shop that was vandalised was owned by someone named Mr Gupta, but was run by a Muslim man. “But the adjoining market is all mine... if something happens here, tell me what my responsibilities are. These people are just spreading violence in the name of Hindus, nothing else. They are giving Hindus a bad name. These are just people of a particular political party. Nothing else.” The rest of the thread goes on to describe how rioters used rods, metal scraps to attack. Arson was carried out reportedly in only Muslim owned shops.

Look at what this trader had to say when a shop run by a Muslim, located next to a market owned by him, came under attacked. He not only intervened and handed over the arsonist to police, but also had a message to share. Pls listen: pic.twitter.com/C0U0ZCtnKe — Sourav Roy Barman (@Sourav_RB) February 26, 2020

By afternoon, there was a definite pattern: properties owned by Muslims were targeted for arson and police arrived after the stores were set ablaze. We saw a hair cutting salon, two fruit juice shops, one bike repair shop being attacked and set on fire. — Sourav Roy Barman (@Sourav_RB) February 26, 2020

9.23 am: Delhi riots show BJP is using mobs to end women’s protests With the Delhi Police unable or unwilling to protect citizens, the withdrawal of the women’s protest in Jafrabad shows how the BJP-led govt is leaving it to violent mobs to end peaceful demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Huffpost India’s Akshay Deshmane reports. Read full story here 9.02 am: GTB hospital says 4 people were brought dead today, death toll at 17

Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital official: Today four persons were brought dead. Death toll rises to 17. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/TJTmYuAD89 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

8.48 am: Mosques vandalised, huts burned in Mustafabad, reports The Wire Late Tuesday, armed and masked men set fire to jhuggis (slum dwellings) and vehicles in Mustafabad, while the Delhi police looked on, The Wire reported. Several houses and shops were set on fire in a different part of Mustafabad. At least two mosques were vandalised and attacked with stones, the report said. 8.37 am: What the Jaffrabad protest site looks like now On Tuesday night, the Delhi Police cleared out the peaceful demonstration held by women against the citizenship amendment act. The sit-in protest has begun outside Jaffrabad metro station on Saturday evening.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Jafrabad metro station. The protesters left the metro station last night. #NortheastDelhihttps://t.co/VA0MyUsiJdpic.twitter.com/YjbRDjsMLY — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

8.26 am: Video shows BJP MLA marching through Laxmi Nagar while his supporters chant incendiary slogans AAP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh shared a video that showed BJP MLA Abhay Verma leading a march in his constituency Laxmi Nagar while his supporters chant slogans like ‘Goli maro’, ‘Jo Hindu hit ki baat karega, wohi desh pe raj karega’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Jai Shri Ram’. Singh said Verma was instigating people in the name of peace marches.

8.10 am: ‘Can’t bear to look at my photograph’, says man seen in viral Reuters photo Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s photo of Mohammad Zubair being beaten with lathis and iron rods had gone viral on Tuesday. “They beat me till they broke me. I begged them and they beat me some more, viciously. They made communally charged slurs and took (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra’s name. I don’t remember much. I just hoped my children were safe. I can’t bear to look at my photograph, my legs shiver with pain,” Zubair told The Indian Express. 7.48 am: Water canon used on people protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence Delhi police used water canons to disperse people who gathered outside CM Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the night, demanding action against violence in Northeast Delhi. The demonstration was organised by Jamia Milia Islamia’s Alumni Association and the Jamia Coordination Committee, JCC said.

#UPDATE: 3:30 AM @DelhiPolice using water canon on jamia students those protesting outside arvind kejriwal's residence. pic.twitter.com/13ppBZ8vLw — Jamia Millia Islamia (@jamiamillia_) February 25, 2020

7.26 am: Ensure safe passage of victims to hospitals, Delhi HC tells police In a midnight hearing at the Delhi High Court, Justices S. Muralidhar and Anup J. Bhambhani directed the Delhi Police to ensure safe passage of injured victims of violence to medical institutions and to make sure they receive emergency medical treatment, LiveLaw reported.

After high court judge’s intervention, doctors of Al Hind Hospital was informed that DCP Police will escort ambulances & assure safe exit of injured people. 5 patient already evacuated, This is shameful for our democracy that we need court’s intervention to provide medical aid — Harjit Singh Bhatti (@DrHarjitBhatti) February 25, 2020