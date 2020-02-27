Live Updates: MEA Says US Religious Rights Body Politicising Delhi Riots As Death Toll Rises To 32

At least 28 people have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and police and paramilitary forces patrolled the streets in far greater numbers on Wednesday, as swathes of the riot-hit areas were deserted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi three days after the beginning of the worst sectarian violence seen in the capital in decades.
Hundreds have been wounded in the riots, according to hospital officials, with many suffering gunshot wounds, amid incidents of stone-pelting, arson and looting.
The Delhi Police said on Wednesday night that it had registered 18 FIRs and made 106 arrests.
Here are the updates from today:
11:20 am: US Religious Rights Body Politicising Issue, Says MEA
Even as the death toll in the Delhi riots increased to 32, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom on the riots were “inaccurate”.
The MEA claimed that sections of the media and the US body on religious freedom were trying to politicise the issue.
The religious rights body had condmened the Delhi riots saying:
“United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expresses grave concern over the ongoing violence taking place in Delhi, India’s capital city. As President Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to India winds down, northeastern Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims. So far, more than 20 people have been killed in the violence and close to 200 injured. According to reports, several mosques have also been set alight or vandalized. Many Muslim residents have been forced to flee the area. This unrest comes in the wake of widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act following its passage in December 2019.”
11:08 am: Ravi Shankar Prasad Clarifies On Justice Muralidhar’s Transfer Amid Controversy
10:19 am: Death Toll In Delhi Riots Rises To 32
News18 India and PTI report health department officials are saying that the death toll in the Delhi riots have gone up to 32.
10:05 am: Empty Streets, Security Forces In North East Delhi
The latest visuals from north east Delhi’s Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur and Babarpur show empty streets and security forces with weapons on Thursday morning.
9:49 am: Fire Department Received 19 Calls In Early Hours Of Thursday From North East Delhi
Violence in north east Delhi continued through the night of Wednesday and early morning of Thursday. Fire Department director Atul Garg told ANI that they received 19 calls between 12 am and 8 am on Thursday.
Garg said, “We received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am today from the violence affected areas of north east Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. The four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders.”
9.02 am: GTB hospital reports one more death, toll at 28
8.54 am: AAP party councillor Tahir Hussain’s statement on Delhi violence
In a video statement, Hussain said his house was attacked by a mob on February 24 and that he had not been involved in any violence.
He said, “The claims being spread about me are wrong. My family and I ran for our lives and am living with an acquaintance.”
8.39 am: 85-year-old woman was burnt to death in her home in Gamri extension
Scroll’s Aarefa Johari reports that an armed mob of around 100 people had set shops and houses on fire in Gamri extension, near Khajuri Khas, on February 25.
Eighty-five-year-old Akbari died in the fire on the third floor of her house.
8.27 am: More reports of arson and unrest
More reports of arson and unrest have come in from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas on late Wednesday night, Scroll reported.
8.14 am: Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s response to Delhi violence
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders here accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights.
Slamming the US president, Sanders said the Trump’s statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a “failure of leadership”.
8.04 am: Delhi HC judge hearing the case transferred
Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
Justice Muralidhar had pulled up the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police’s for their response to the violence . He was also one of two judges to hold the midnight hearing which directed for the safe passage to hospitals for victims of the violence.
The notification for his transfer was issued on Wednesday night by the Centre, NDTV reported. It came two weeks after the transfer had been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium.
7.55 am: Death toll hits 27
What happened on Wednesday
While Modi finally broke his silence on the violence, the Congress Working Committee held a press conference in which it asked home minister Amit Shah to take responsibility and resign.
BJP’s Union minister Prakash Javadekar and Ravi Shankar Prasad claimed the Congress was “politicising the violence” after acting Congress chief Sonia Gandhi asked for details of the action taken by the Union and Delhi governments to prevent and contain the violence.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the situation “alarming”. He addressed the Delhi assembly on Wednesday evening and said, “People of Delhi do not want violence. All this has not been done by the ‘aam aadmi’. This has been done by some anti-social, political and external elements. Hindus and Muslims in Delhi never want to fight.”
National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the northeast Delhi, where he met with families affected by the violence. On the streets, a Muslim man and woman spoke to him about feeling targeted and unsafe in their homes. Doval claimed the situation was ‘under control’ and everything would be okay.
The Supreme Court and Delhi High Court pulled up the Delhi police for failing to act and contain the violence.
The Delhi HC harshly condemned the riots in the city and now directed the police to consider filing FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma. It asked for the speeches to be played in court after the Delhi police said they hadn’t seen videos of it.
Later in the night, the Delhi Police said it has registered 18 FIRs and made 106 arrests.