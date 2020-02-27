Live Updates: MEA Says US Religious Rights Body Politicising Delhi Riots As Death Toll Rises To 32

Adnan Abidi / Reuters Men ride a motorcycle past security forces patrolling a street in a riot affected in Delhi.

At least 28 people have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and police and paramilitary forces patrolled the streets in far greater numbers on Wednesday, as swathes of the riot-hit areas were deserted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for peace in Delhi three days after the beginning of the worst sectarian violence seen in the capital in decades. Hundreds have been wounded in the riots, according to hospital officials, with many suffering gunshot wounds, amid incidents of stone-pelting, arson and looting. The Delhi Police said on Wednesday night that it had registered 18 FIRs and made 106 arrests. Here are the updates from today: 11:20 am: US Religious Rights Body Politicising Issue, Says MEA Even as the death toll in the Delhi riots increased to 32, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom on the riots were “inaccurate”. The MEA claimed that sections of the media and the US body on religious freedom were trying to politicise the issue. The religious rights body had condmened the Delhi riots saying: “United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expresses grave concern over the ongoing violence taking place in Delhi, India’s capital city. As President Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to India winds down, northeastern Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims. So far, more than 20 people have been killed in the violence and close to 200 injured. According to reports, several mosques have also been set alight or vandalized. Many Muslim residents have been forced to flee the area. This unrest comes in the wake of widespread protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act following its passage in December 2019.”

MEA: Seen comments made by United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of media & a few individuals on recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Wm6Vh0Jm5b — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

MEA: Law enforcement agencies are working to prevent violence & ensure restoration of normalcy. Senior Govt representatives have been involved in process. PM has publically appealed for peace&brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this time. (2/2) https://t.co/2jpnR0N2mW — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

11:08 am: Ravi Shankar Prasad Clarifies On Justice Muralidhar’s Transfer Amid Controversy

Union Minister RS Prasad: By politicizing a routine transfer, Congress has yet again displayed its scant regard for the judiciary. People of India have rejected Congress Party & hence it's hell-bent on destroying the very institutions India cherishes by constantly attacking them. https://t.co/M45oL7muq4 — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

10:19 am: Death Toll In Delhi Riots Rises To 32 News18 India and PTI report health department officials are saying that the death toll in the Delhi riots have gone up to 32.

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 32, says senior Health department official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 27, 2020

10:05 am: Empty Streets, Security Forces In North East Delhi The latest visuals from north east Delhi’s Jafrabad, Seelampur, Maujpur and Babarpur show empty streets and security forces with weapons on Thursday morning.

Delhi: Latest visuals from Maujpur, Jafrabad, Seelampur and Babarpur; Security personnel have been deployed in these areas. #NortheastDelhipic.twitter.com/cxXdMQQjPv — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

9:49 am: Fire Department Received 19 Calls In Early Hours Of Thursday From North East Delhi Violence in north east Delhi continued through the night of Wednesday and early morning of Thursday. Fire Department director Atul Garg told ANI that they received 19 calls between 12 am and 8 am on Thursday. Garg said, “We received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am today from the violence affected areas of north east Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. The four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders.”

Atul Garg, Director, Fire Department: Senior officials are inspecting the affected areas. We did not face any resistance this time while carrying out the operations in the violence affected areas of #NortheastDelhi. https://t.co/FcJP5s7tlV — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

9.02 am: GTB hospital reports one more death, toll at 28

Delhi: 1 more death at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. #DelhiViolencepic.twitter.com/gKrt6XnJUX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

8.54 am: AAP party councillor Tahir Hussain’s statement on Delhi violence In a video statement, Hussain said his house was attacked by a mob on February 24 and that he had not been involved in any violence. He said, “The claims being spread about me are wrong. My family and I ran for our lives and am living with an acquaintance.”

#AAP councillor Tahir Hussain was rescued by @DCPNEastDelhi Ved Prakash Surya on 24th February after a mob attacked his home.



Here's what Tahir has to say.



Do listen and out this as a slap on every BJP thug trying to blame someone who is himself a victim of the riots.



1/n pic.twitter.com/1h80x2M2NM — Ankit Lal (@AnkitLal) February 26, 2020

8.39 am: 85-year-old woman was burnt to death in her home in Gamri extension Scroll’s Aarefa Johari reports that an armed mob of around 100 people had set shops and houses on fire in Gamri extension, near Khajuri Khas, on February 25. Eighty-five-year-old Akbari died in the fire on the third floor of her house. 8.27 am: More reports of arson and unrest More reports of arson and unrest have come in from northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura, Maujpur and Karawal Nagar areas on late Wednesday night, Scroll reported. 8.14 am: Bernie Sanders slams Trump’s response to Delhi violence Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders here accused US President Donald Trump of failing on the issue of human rights. Slamming the US president, Sanders said the Trump’s statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a “failure of leadership”.

Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 26, 2020

8.04 am: Delhi HC judge hearing the case transferred Delhi High Court judge Justice S Muralidhar has been transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Justice Muralidhar had pulled up the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police’s for their response to the violence . He was also one of two judges to hold the midnight hearing which directed for the safe passage to hospitals for victims of the violence. The notification for his transfer was issued on Wednesday night by the Centre, NDTV reported. It came two weeks after the transfer had been recommended by the Supreme Court collegium. 7.55 am: Death toll hits 27

Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendant of LNJP hospital confirmed 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. Sunil Kumar, Medical Superintendent of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital has confirmed 25 deaths. Total death toll in #DelhiViolence has risen to 27. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020