UP Journalist Shot Dead, Family Rejects Police's Claims Of Property Dispute

The Indian Express reported that he was killed inside the home of the village head, not far away from his own house. He is said to have been beaten up before being shot.

Ratan Singh, who was 42 years old, was killed in the Khetna village of the Ballia district.

While the police have claimed this was over a property dispute with his neighbours, his family had denied the police’s claims.

In yet another attack on a journalist in Uttar Pradesh, a television journalist was shot dead on Monday in the state.

Singh is said to have been working for a Hindi news channel.

PTI reported that four people — Dinesh Singh, Arvind Singh, Suneel Singh and Moti Singh — had been arrested.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told the news agency, “Ratan had a dispute regarding property with his neighbor. On Monday evening, there was a fight between the two sides, and the neighbour shot at him. Accused Dinesh Singh is also Ratan Singh’s parcener.”

Kumar asserted that the reason behind Ratan’s murder was property dispute and not related to the journalist’s work.

“Action under the National Security Act and Gangster Act will also be taken against the four accused,” he said.

However, Singh’s family says otherwise.

His father Binod Singh was quoted by NDTVas saying, “There was no property dispute. Please go to the spot and see for yourself. The police is spinning the story.”

This is the second such incident in a month. It’s barely been a month since journalist Vikram Joshi was shot by goons for standing up to them for harassing his niece. He died two days later.

