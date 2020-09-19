Unimaginable For Me That I'm Not There Today: Raina Extends Best Wishes To CSK

- via Getty Images In this photograph taken on August 14, 2020, former Captain of Indian cricket team and Captain of Chennai Super Kings, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C), arrives from Ranchi at Birsa Munda International Airport ahead of a training session for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), in Chennai.

Suresh Raina, who pulled out from the IPL, extended his best wishes to Chennai Super Kings ahead of their tournament opener against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, adding that it was “unimaginable” that he is not with the team.

Raina had unexpectedly pulled out of the tournament after travelling to Dubai with the CSK contingent. The former India cricketer, who announced his international retirement alongside Mahenra Singh Dhoni on August 15, later revealed he pulled out to be with his family.