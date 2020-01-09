The Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed In Iran on Wednesday was on fire and trying to turn back to Tehran airport when it went down, but made no calls for help, investigators have said. Iran’s civil aviation authority made the comments in a preliminary report a day after the disaster that killed all 176 people on board, including three Brits. The crash caused a massive explosion when the plane hit the ground, likely because the aircraft had been fully loaded with fuel for the flight to Kyiv, Ukraine, the report said. It also confirmed that both of the black boxes that contain data and cockpit communications from the plane had been recovered, though they had been damaged and some parts of their memory was lost, Reuters reports.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Bodies of the victims of a Ukrainian plane crash are collected by rescue team at the scene of the crash in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran.