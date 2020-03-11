UK Health Minister Nadine Dorries Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Health minister Nadine Dorries has said she has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Tory MP, who is thought to have mixed with hundreds of people at Westminster in recent days and was at a Downing Street reception attended by Boris Johnson, fell ill on Friday.

The 62-year-old, who represents Mid Bedfordshire, has been self-isolating since receiving the diagnosis.

She tweeted on Wednesday night that she was “over the worst of it” and was worried about her elderly mother, who had developed a cough.