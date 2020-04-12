UK Coronavirus Deaths Increase 917 In 24 Hours To 9,875

Justin Setterfield via Getty Images The latest figures represent the 24-hour period prior to 5pm on Friday.

The number of people who have died in UK hospitals after contracting coronavirus has risen to 9,875 – an increase of 917 over 24 hours.

The figures cover the period up to 5pm on Friday, but the true number of deaths may be significantly different. Here’s a quick primer on what all the different numbers mean and how to understand them.

Meanwhile, as of 9 am on Saturday, 269,598 people have been tested for coronavirus, with 78,991 coming back positive.