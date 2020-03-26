Uganda's Pop Star Politician Releases The Perfect Anthem For Coronavirus

Bobi Wine, a Ugandan pop star who’s become one of the leaders of the nation’s political opposition, is taking on the global coronavirus pandemic, and he’s doing it with a song.
Joined by vocalist Nubian Li, Wine has created a tune that encourages listeners to wash and maintain a safe distance to prevent the spread of the virus. It notes the symptoms and offers suggestions about what to do if you think you’re sick ― all set to a catchy beat.
“The bad news is that everyone is a potential victim,” sings Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu. “But the good news is that everyone is a potential solution. Sensitize the masses to sanitize, keep a social distance and quarantine.”
Check it out below:
- Read our live blog for the latest updates
- US Senate reaches a deal on biggest bailout ever
- Health care workers around the world are falling sick
- What to do if you live with someone with COVID-19
- How to make a face mask that is effective against coronavirus
- Sorry, but you shouldn’t go to your friend’s house while social distancing
- Women expecting babies ask: who will be with me during labor?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.