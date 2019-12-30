Uddhav Thackeray's First Cabinet Expansion Today, Ajit Pawar Returns As Deputy CM

Hindustan Times via Getty Images Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Aditya Thackarey during the press conference on November 23, 2019.

NAGPUR, Maharashtra — Ajit Pawar, senior NCP leader and nephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Monday. This comes just a month after his surprise oath taking with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Another noticeable name in the list of MLAs, who were sworn in as ministers on Monday afternoon, is that of Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray.

The first time MLA from Worli assembly segment in Mumbai, Aaditya took oath as a minister in Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet.

The first cabinet expansion of this three-party coalition government, which came to power after Sharad Pawar bulldozed an early morning coup by Ajit Pawar on 23 November, took over a month because the allies were negotiating hard for key portfolios.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan also figures in the list of ministers who took oath on Monday, but the name of another prominent leader and former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan is missing. With Congress’s Nana Patole already taking over as the speaker of Maharashtra assembly, Prithviraj Chavan could be made the state president of Congress’s Maharashtra unit.