NEW YORK ― Before Susan Fowler, then 25, took down the CEO of Uber with a blog post exposing the company’s toxic, sexist culture, she’d already overcome some daunting obstacles.

The daughter of an evangelical preacher, she grew up dirt poor in rural Arizona, Fowler writes in a new memoir, “Whistleblower.” She and her six siblings were homeschooled until their mother was forced to go back to work. Fowler then taught herself at night, with a curriculum she designed, while working at less-than-minimum-wage jobs during the day. She landed a full scholarship to Arizona State University and from there elbowed her way into a transfer to the Ivy League.

Yet there’s one obstacle that she hasn’t been able to get around, Fowler writes. And that’s sexism. Multiple incidents of humiliation, gaslighting and retaliation during her time in college and then at a series of Silicon Valley startups culminated with her “very strange year” at Uber.

Fowler’s 2017 blog post went viral, leading to the ouster of Uber’s co-founder Travis Kalanick as well as the firing of 20 other people inside the high-profile company. It helped drive the Me Too movement. Now, her book comes at a time when the conversation around sexual harassment seems to have lost some of that drive.

One sharp example: after years spent criticizing Donald Trump for the way he treats women, Democrats are contemplating nominating Michael Bloomberg, a presidential candidate with a history of sexist remarks and a track record of harassment and discrimination lawsuits against him and his company. The details of those claims are murky because the women who complained ended up signing non-disclosure agreements that bound them to silence.

Fowler’s experiences are a reminder of what happens when a woman is not silenced. She chose to write a blog post, knowing that if she filed suit against Uber, the company would force her into arbitration and her story would never come to light.

And she wanted to go public to help others who had been mistreated, Fowler told a small gathering in New York City on Wednesday night.

“I knew I had to do it on my own blog because no one else is going to tell my story for me,” said Fowler, who is now the technology op-ed editor at The New York Times.

Her new book goes far beyond the blog post, offering up more details about how Uber treated its workers during Fowler’s time there.

She exposes the ride-sharing company’s human resources department as a tool for gaslighting workers and enforcing the status quo. According to the memoir, HR representatives at Uber told Fowler on multiple occasions that she was the problem ― not the supervisor who propositioned her or the manager who threatened to fire her for speaking up.

“I felt like I was losing my mind,” she said during her talk on Wednesday.

Fowler showed up to the event, an interview with former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson (another woman who spoke truth to power), wearing a black leather motorcycle jacket. “I wore the jacket for a reason,” she said, recalling one of the more absurd moments of her time at Uber.

Fowler said she and a few other female engineers were told they wouldn’t be receiving the leather jackets that the company was giving its male engineers. Because there were so few women, Uber could only get a bulk discount on the men’s jackets.

“They decided it wouldn’t be fair to the men if the women had more expensive jackets. If we really wanted equality, we should realize that’s what this was,” Fowler said to laughter in the audience.

After Fowler reported the jacket incident to HR, her manager told her that if she ever complained to the department again, she would be fired.

She’d contacted HR before. Each time she did, there was retaliation, Fowler said Wednesday night.

“Have you ever considered that you might be the problem here at Uber?” one HR representative asked her in a meeting to discuss the jackets ― a moment recounted in Fowler’s book. “All the complaints you’ve made to HR have one thing in common, and that thing is you.”

The conversation ended with the rep explaining to Fowler that the reason more white men are engineers is because they are just really good at engineering. (Fowler notes in “Whistleblower” that actually there are more Asian male engineers at the company.)