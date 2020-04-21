Princess Hend Al Qassimi, a member of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, has posted a part of the country’s law on hate speech on Twitter amid controversy over Islamophobic posts by an Indian user on the social media platform.

Last week, Princess Qassimi had shared screenshots of those tweets and said that anyone “openly racist and discriminatory in the UAE will be fined and made to leave”.

The man who posted the tweets was an Indian national working in Dubai. He has since deactivated his account.

“The ruling family is friends with Indians, but as a royal your rudeness is not welcome. All employees are paid to work, no one comes for free. You make your bread and butter from this land which you scorn and your ridicule will not go unnoticed,” Princess Qassimi wrote

She has since been actively speaking about this on Twitter and sharing links to news articles on action taken against hate speech.