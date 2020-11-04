'Kashmir, North East Not Part Of India?' Twitter Users Shred Trump Jr's Bizarre Electoral Map

Donald Trump Jr on Wednesday took to Twitter to tweet an electoral map of the world as votes were being counted for the US Elections 2020.

Known for his gaffes, this time was no different. According to his map, India was in blue, one of the only few countries which he claimed did not support his father Donald Trump.

Other such countries included Mexico, China and Sri Lanka.

But according to his map Kashmir and northeastern parts of India are not part of India.

Since Sri Lanka was in blue, people wondered if he thought Sri Lanka was a part of India.