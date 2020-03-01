Ravindra Jadeja on Sunday took a brilliant catch to dismiss Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch.

He took a one-handed airborne catch at deep mid-wicket to end the ninth wicket partnership of 51 runs between Kyle Jamieson and Wagner.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace. It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch,” Jadeja said during the tea break, according to IANS.