The cover story of The Economist’s current issue, titled“Narendra Modi stokes divisions in the world’s biggest democracy”, has sharply criticised the Narendra Modi-led ruling BJP in light of its actions on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

The article has been published at a time when many foreign media outlets have criticised the BJP and the Modi government for its divisive policies.

The article in The Economist says, “Students, secularists, even the largely fawning media have begun to speak out against Narendra Modi, the prime minister, for his apparent determination to transform India from a tolerant, multi-religious place into a chauvinist Hindu state.”

The article and the magazine cover depicting BJP’s lotus blooming on barbed wires, along with the title “Intolerant India”, has been widely shared on social media. Several Twitter users compared it with a cover of the same magazine 10 years ago, which had said that India’s economy would outrun China’s.

And as Modi supporters criticised The Economist with the hashtag #boycotteconomy (no one knows why!!), and even went to the extent of calling the magazine anti-national and anti-India, Twitter users trolled bhakts with jokes.

