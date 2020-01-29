Twitter Responds To Kunal Kamra's OTT Airline Bans With OTT Memes

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami’s interaction, or lack thereof, on an Indigo flight has become the subject of heated online debate, and memes.

Kamra confronted Goswami on their flight from Mumbai to Lucknow, heckling him for his news coverage and for the way he covered Rohith Vemula’s suicide.

Goswami ignored Kamra, sitting in his seat, with sunglasses on and his earphones plugged in.

Kamra’s behaviour got him suspended from flying on three airlines — Indigo, Air India and SpiceJet, with aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri “advising” other airlines also to impose restrictions on Kamra.

Twitter responded to this OTT response with its own OTT memes: