Twitter Goes Crazy With Hashtags Rejecting Donald Trump's Visit To India

INDRANIL MUKHERJEE via Getty Images TOPSHOT - Students paint on canvas faces of US President Donald Trump (C), his wife Melania (R), and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) in the street in Mumbai on February 21, 2020, ahead of the visit of US President in India. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Chandigarh: US President Donald J Trump may not be cheered by seven million people when he lands in Ahmedabad next week, but he is definitely getting trolled by thousands of Indians who are posting hilarious memes on Twitter to reject his visit. For the latest news and more, follow HuffPost India on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our newsletter. It took no time for the Twitter algorithm to detect the criticism hurled at Trump ahead of his crucial maiden visit to India and to pull them down. One such trend #IndiaRejectTrumpVisit with over 37K tweets in the first few hours on Friday was pulled down and was found much below the trends having far less tweets as compared to this hashtag. On Friday around 10 pm, alarm bells suddenly began to ring for Twitter when the hashtag #IndiaRejectTrumpVisit appeared and soon become one of the top trends with over 30K tweets in the first two hours. Trump, who has over 72.7M followers on Twitter is known for his love and lose -cannon approach while posting tweets. It took no time for Twitter to pull the hashtag down before it gets vanished from the top trending column.

Twitter India Trends On Friday, the hashtag #IndiaRejectsTrumpVisit suddenly appeared on Twitter around 10 pm and got 23K tweets in the first few hours.

Initially promoted by Twitter handle TM group, a social media group, the hashtag portrayed some of the most hilarious memes on the social media site. The group members questioned the cause of delay in striking the trade deal between India and USA. India-US trade deal seems to hang in balance a week before the scheduled visit of US President Donald Trump. While both the countries had agreed upon to discuss critical issues like the contracts on crude oil and natural gas during the two days visit, contentious issues like the market access for agriculture products like dairy items, and medical equipments too were expected to be discussed. Twitteratis however seemed unimpressed.

No major trade is on the cards between US & India. Indians have the right to know why such a major deal has been put on hold.#IndiaRejectTrumpVisitpic.twitter.com/uJdvtCwqi7 — Namra Malik(4k) (@namra_malik_) February 21, 2020

Twitteratis also expressed anger over the building of the new 1,640 feet wall built in Ahmedabad to hide slums from view during ‘Namaste Trump’ presidential visit. They said that the money should instead be spent for the welfare of the people living in these slums. Reuters reported that the Gujarat exchequer alone will spend somewhere between Rs 80-85 crore in preparation for Trump’s scheduled three-hour visit to Ahmedabad.

The most hilarious ones were posted on the President’s Donald Trump’s awaiting his public reception of 7 million people from airport to the stadium. Taking potshots at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump has recently stated that he has been promised seven million people to welcome him between the airport and the event. “And the stadium, I understand, is sort of semi under construction, but it’s going to be the largest stadium in the world. So it’s going to be very exciting... I hope you all enjoy it,” he told reporters. While the Indian government is in tizzy to fulfil Modi’s promise made to Trump, Twitterati slammed the US President for behaving like a baby.

Modi is going to regret making that random “7 million people” promise to Trump. He’s hung up on it like a baby.



I just hope POTUS doesn’t sulk & impose tariffs/call off his visit when he realizes it was all a “jumla”. https://t.co/QfFax4HY0d — Saket Gokhale (@SaketGokhale) February 19, 2020

The people did not leave Prime Minister Narendra Modi and took potshots at the Gujarat model of governance.

She is the Mayor of Ahmedabad.



She tweeted a photo of Seoul as that of Ahmedabad Sabarmati River front.



Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel is also the chairperson of the "Donald Trump Nagarik Abhivadan Samiti".



GUJARAT MODEL ! pic.twitter.com/FJ8L6KvU9C — SS (@shubh_ind) February 21, 2020