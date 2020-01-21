With the Delhi Assembly elections just a few weeks away, political parties have entered campaign. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is looking to come to power in the national capital, is in a direct contest with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party has repeatedly attacked AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over various issues. But on Tuesday, the BJP Delhi’s tweet against the incumbent chief minister had people riled up. The tweet was one of a series, with two photos — one was a reference to that infamous burnt bus from the day Jamia Millia Islamia University students were attacked by the Delhi police, and the other was that of Kejriwal in a skull cap. The tweet called the bus the “art” and Kejriwal the “artist”.

Screenshot from Twitter .

The BJP, which has been on the backfoot over protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and violence in central universities, has maintained that protesters burnt a Delhi Transport Corporation bus on 15 December 2019. While according to several fact-checks, it is unclear whether the bus was burnt at all and if so, who burnt it, right-wing supporters have reportedly brought this up to justify the brutal police crackdown on students of Jamia Millia Islamia University. Several Twitter users pointed out that the tweet was communal and Islamophobic, with the photo of Kejriwal in a skull cap deliberately chosen to vilify Muslims. They also alleged that the BJP, which led a divisive campaign even during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, was trying to deviate attention from real issues like the economic slowdown. Here’s what people on Twitter said:

This is the official account of the Delhi BJP.



I’d like to see them explain the choice of this particular picture of Kejriwal with respect to the picture on the left. The levels this party stoops too. Communal and divisive to no ends. Ugh. https://t.co/H5WpVOgxKr — Susanti Vijaykumar (@SushVjkumar) January 21, 2020

Just another day of BJP being the most casually, unabashedly communal and Islamophobic political party. https://t.co/Ejgsrprz2P — Fatima Khan (@khanthefatima) January 21, 2020

The Delhi BJP twitter handle is so blatantly and shamelessly communal that even when they're slandering their biggest Hindu opponent with propaganda, they choose a picture of him where he is cosplaying as a Muslim. There's no limit to the depths these fascists will fall. Shame. https://t.co/lhPvN8evho — Al Namr (@AlNamr__) January 21, 2020

And you still have the audacity to say BJP is not a communal party lol https://t.co/BlRcpiUcGi — shuBham☃ (@JustLykHome) January 21, 2020

Apart from being openly communal, in this tweet, BJP calls an act of violence as a work of art..But who cares? Elections are not monitored by ECI anymore..One can be as cheap (morally) as one wants https://t.co/CKTYKtAXor — Alok Deshpande (@alokdesh) January 21, 2020

