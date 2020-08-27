32 Tweets That Sum Up Being Single In The Middle Of A Pandemic

Is it just us or has the coronavirus pandemic really solidified your relationship status? If you’re married, you’re very married and probably going slightly crazy with your spouse, given how little you can leave your house. If you were newly coupled up when the virus broke out, you’re pretty much married now.

And if you’re single, well, you’re very single: On the dating apps, the pickings have never been slimmer. The pickup lines are infinitely worse (“If coronavirus doesn’t take you out, can I?” No, Justin, you can’t) and at this point, you’ve all but forgotten what human touch feels like.