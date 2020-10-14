Trump Pleads With Women: 'Please Like Me.' Women Fire Back: 'No Way.'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday begged for suburban women’s support during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

“Suburban women, would you please like me? Please. Please,” he said. “I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?”

Polls show Trump’s numbers plunging in the suburbs, especially among women. That’s prompted him to repeatedly claim he “saved” the suburbs by scrapping rules that made it easier to build low-income housing. Critics call the comments a racist dog whistle ― a not-so-subtle vow to keep people of color out of the suburbs.

Women ― suburban and otherwise ― were quick to fire back at Trump on Twitter: