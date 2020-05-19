Trump Says He's Taking Hydroxychloroquine - A Drug Not Proven To Treat Covid-19

Get the latest on coronavirus. Sign up to the Daily Brief for news, explainers, how-tos, opinion and more.

US president Donald Trump has revealed he is taking the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, which he has touted as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite medical warnings about its use.

“I’ve been taking it for the last week and a half. A pill every day,” Trump told reporters on Monday.

He said he has been having “zero symptoms” from it.

Hydroxychloroquine is also used to treat rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, but numerous clinical trials have yet to prove it effectively treats coronavirus.

Trump spent weeks pushing the drug as a potential cure for Covid-19 against the advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals.

The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat coronavirus.

Trump said his doctor did not recommend the drug to him but he requested it from the White House physician.

“I started taking it, because I think it’s good,” he said. “I’ve heard a lot of good stories.”

He dismissed reports of side effects, saying: “All I can tell you is, so far I seem to be OK.”