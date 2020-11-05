Promise Made, Promise Kept: Trump Said He Would Cheat, And He's Now Trying To Do So

WASHINGTON ― US President Donald Trump is quickly delivering on a late campaign promise: cheating by trying to stop the count of legally cast ballots that would likely hurt his chances.

Trump spelled out his plan on Sunday, promising to send “our lawyers” into Pennsylvania to end counting there, and he repeated complaints about vote counting generally early Wednesday from the White House: “This is a major fraud on our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court.”

This came after weeks of trying to broadly delegitimize any election result that did not return him to the White House for a second term: “The only way they can win is to cheat, in my opinion,” he told Fox Sports Radio in September.

Anthony Scaramucci, a longtime Trump friend, then briefly the White House communications director and now a fierce Trump critic, said Trump’s pre-election statements likely worked against him. “Telegraphing what he was doing caused there to be a major rush of voting,” he said. “He is unwell. Very sick guy.”

On Wednesday, Trump’s campaign, which for four years falsely accused 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton of refusing to accept the results of that election, took multiple steps to refuse to accept the results of Tuesday’s election. This included lawsuits to stop the lawful counting of votes in Pennsylvania and Michigan, demands that news organizations withdraw projections that Democratic nominee Joe Biden had won Arizona and outright claims that Trump had won Pennsylvania.