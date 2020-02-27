Trump Has Deep Affinity For Fellow Authoritarians Like Modi: Seth Meyers

In the latest addition to American late night show hosts lampooning the US President’s visit to India, NBC’s Seth Meyers called Donald Trump out for “his deep affinity for fellow authoritarians” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Wednesday night’s episode of the ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ called Modi an “authoritarian nationalist” and called out Trump’s refusal to comment on the discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act passed by the Modi government.

At a press conference before leaving India, Trump said he didn’t want to be “controversial” and “blow the two days plus the two days of travel on one answer, one little answer”.

Meyers said: “Trump always has a deep affinity for fellow authoritarians, trying to mimic them or impress them whether it’s Modi or Putin. Or the time he sat in the Oval Office with Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, literally showed off a giant poster of all the weapons he sold to them like a sixth grader presenting a class project on the military.”

Watch the remarks below starting at the 2.04 mark: