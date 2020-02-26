American late night shows hosts may be having fun with US president Donald Trump’s visit to India, but Indian TV channels and online streaming platforms don’t want you to join in on it.

Comedy Central India’s Facebook page posted a clip from The Daily Show with Trevor Noah on Tuesday night, which cut out the host’s comments on Trump’s fondness for beef and the possibility of having to skip eating it during his India visit.

In his segment on Trump’s visit, Noah poked fun at reports that speculated the US president may have to eat vegetables since he may not be served beef.

“Cows are so sacred in India that they are allowed to just wander around in the cities. So can you imagine how hard that’s going to be for him? He hasn’t eaten beef for two days and then he’s just going to start seeing cows in the streets and he’s going to be like “oh my god, I’m hallucinating. All the cows I’ve eaten have come back to haunt me. I’m sorry cows! I’m so sorry. So sorry,” Noah said.

While this part can be seen in the full version of the segment posted on the show’s official YouTube channel, in the Facebook clip, you can spot the point at which it has been edited out at the 4.10 mark on the video.