Trump’s ‘Most Dishonest Speech Ever’ Stuns CNN Fact-Checker

President Donald Trump’s speech on Thursday was so dishonest that most networks cut away midway through as he claimed without evidence that Democrats were trying to steal the election.

While most of Trump’s speeches contain lies and exaggerations, CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale said this one reached a whole new level.

“I’ve watched or read the transcript of every Trump speech since late 2016. I’ve cataloged thousands and thousands of his false claims,” Dale wrote in a CNN column. “I have never seen him lie more thoroughly and more egregiously than he did on Thursday evening at the White House.”

Dale also debunked 16 of Trump’s most outlandish statements, including his claim that there must be something wrong with the mail-in ballots since Biden was winning so many of them.

“There is nothing suspicious about the fact that far more Biden voters than Trump voters chose to vote by mail,” Dale wrote. “Biden encouraged his supporters to do so while Trump relentlessly disparaged mail-in voting as fraud-prone and unsafe.”

