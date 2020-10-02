The Trumps Have Coronavirus. Here’s What Happens Now

With the US election just 32 days away, Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for Covid-19.

The president has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the virus, even as more than 200,000 Americans have died, but experts have warned that at 74 he is already at a higher risk of falling seriously ill.

Here’s what we know so far:

Who takes over if Trump is too ill to work?

The Trumps have some of the best healthcare in the US available to them, but the president – who is 74 – is still at a higher risk of severe illness than most due to his age, according to the Centres of Disease and Control (CDC) guidelines.

The organisation says people aged 65 to 74 have a five times higher risk of hospital admission with coronavirus compared with those aged 18 to 29, and a 90% higher risk of death.

If Trump became too ill to work, vice president Mike Pence would then take charge.

With a number of cases of Covid reported within the White House, it is feasible that Pence could also test positive. If he did contract the virus, and was incapacitated, the Speaker of the House – democrat Nancy Pelosi – would take over.

What does this mean for the election?

Trump has held large – often maskless – events throughout the pandemic in the lead up to the presidential election and has repeatedly sought to downplay the virus, despite more than 200,000 Americans dying with Covid-19.

He has been fiercely criticised for his approach to the large gatherings, which have attracted crowds of thousands against health guidelines followed worldwide.

But having tested positive for the virus and therefore self-isolating, the Trump’s have been forced to cancel all of their upcoming engagements.

The future of Trump’s planned rallies remains uncertain with the president unlikely to be able to attend events in Wisconsin, Florida and Arizona, the Express reported.

It is also unclear whether or not Trump’s positive test will prevent him from attending the second presidential debate, set to take place on October 15 in Miami, Florida.

With the election itself just 32 days away, Trump’s positive diagnosis raises huge questions around how the event will play out.

The White House has so far made no suggestion of the election being delayed on November 3.

How has the world reacted?

Global markets dropped in the wake of the announcement of Trump’s positive test, with shares and oil prices sinking both in the US and Asia.

With the news breaking early on Friday morning, most world leaders – at the time of writing – had not yet responded publicly to the news.

Boris Johnson, who has recovered from Covid-19 after falling seriously ill, tweeted: “My best wishes to president Trump and the first lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”