Trump Not Planning To Get Coronavirus Test After Meeting Official Who Tested Positive

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he’s not concerned that he came into contact with a Brazilian official who has since tested positive for coronavirus, even as other U.S. politicians who may have met the man self-quarantine as a precaution.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was accompanied by his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, on a presidential trip to Florida, where they dined at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. Wajngarten, who posted a picture of himself standing beside Trump on Instagram after the meeting, was confirmed to be infected with the virus on Wednesday.

During remarks Thursday at the White House, Trump said that he was “not concerned” about the meeting with Bolsonaro’s infected aide.

“I did hear something about that. We had dinner together in Florida, at Mar-a-Lago. With the entire delegation. I don’t know if the press aide was there. If he was there, he was there,” Trump said when asked about his contact with the official.

“We did nothing very unusual. We sat next to each other for a period of time, had great conversation. He’s doing a terrific job in Brazil, and we’ll find out what happens. I guess they’re being tested right now,” he added.