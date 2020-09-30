Trump Campaign Sent 'I Finished Debating Joe Biden' Email Hours Before Debate

Donald Trump’s campaign sent out a message saying the US president had “finished debating Joe Biden” and that the event would “go down in history” ― hours before the first presidential debate actually started.

The Trump campaign mailed out its victory note and fundraising plea at roughly 6:30 p.m. ET, ahead of the debate’s 9 p.m. start, according to Politico.

“This debate will go down in HISTORY,” the email declared. “I showed the American people that I will ALWAYS fight to put America First no matter what and that I will NEVER stop working to Make America Great Again.”

His debate opponent had a similar snafu last year. Biden’s campaign fired off its post-debate fundraising email about six hours before the fifth Democratic primary debate began. “I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now. I hope I made you proud out there, and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important,” the email began.