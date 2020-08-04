Twitter Users Stunned At Trump's Wild Axios Interview

US President Donald Trump’s long-awaited Axios interview with Jonathan Swan finally aired on Monday night and it was a wild ride.

Trump tried to paint a rosy picture of the coronavirus pandemic, claiming “we’re last, meaning we’re first” in an attempt to downplay the death toll and current surge in fatalities.

Trump doubled down on his well-wishes for Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, who is in custody and facing her own charges.

“I do wish her well,” Trump said. “I’m not looking for anything bad for her.”

Trump was also asked about the legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.), who died last month at the age of 80. Trump harped on the fact that Lewis didn’t attend his inauguration, then downplayed the civil rights icon while praising himself.

“Nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have,” Trump said. “He should’ve come.”

Watch the full 37-minute interview here.

Twitter users had high praise for Swan’s interviewing skills. As for the president’s performance, not so much: